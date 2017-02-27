Forum remodel project moves forward

News

Aaron Nicolaisen | Staff Writer

At the Buena Vista University community meeting last week, President Fred Moore reported to faculty and staff about the recent Board of Trustees meeting. The update included information about the possible Harold Walter Siebens Forum renovation.

The Forum remodel project, which Moore introduced last fall has been in the conceptual phase since then. The Board approved the concept for the renovation at its meeting and also authorized “pre-campaign” activities. This includes possible conversations with donors about their interest in the renovation project.

Moore noted that the project has already received some gifts and that there is an anonymous lead donor already interested.

Moore also emphasized that there are many aspects of the project that are not in any way final at this point including the official design, which is still only a concept.

“As we moved forward through the spring, pending the possibility of a construction contract being authorized, there will be additional opportunities for stakeholders to be involved in the planning process,” he said.

Moore added that no construction contract has been authorized yet but he is hopeful that will happen before he departs.

Even though Moore will be leaving at the end of the academic year, the project will continue under the direction of the university’s next President, Dr. Joshua D. Merchant.

“You are going to see a renovation of the Siebens Forum, and it will be an exciting thing,” Moore said during the community meeting.

The renovation is expected to help with recruitment efforts, academic improvements, and a more “student focused” environment.

Photo courtesy of Megan Snyder