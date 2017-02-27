Sampson highlights track and field finishes at IIAC Indoor Championships

Sports

Shelby Bradley | Sports Co-Editor

It was a busy weekend for the Beavers as the Buena Vista University (BVU) men and women’s track and field teams traveled to the University of Dubuque for the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Indoor Championship meet. There were several top place finishes and personal best performances, including a few top placing IIAC honors.

“It was clear that the team was ready to rock and roll as we had 24 personal best performances on the weekend,” head coach Colton Slack said.

On the men’s side, senior Ben Sampson claimed the IIAC Indoor Champion throne in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:54.97.

“I finished second at last years championships [in the 800 meter run] and it is nice to end my senior indoor season as an IIAC champ,” Sampson said.

Sophomore, Drew Beall, also claimed IIAC runner-up, as well as a school record, in the shot put with a toss of 15.86 meters. Senior, Kyle Wessling, also captured a school record with his overall heptathlon performances totaling a score of 4,401 points.

Other top place finishes included the men’s 4 x 400 meter relay team placing 4th which consisted of junior Brennan Dostal, freshman Nikolas Polite, and seniors Justin Sacker and Sampson. Freshman, Blake Vande Hoef, also placed fifth in the men’s high jump. The BVU men’s team finished 8th overall.

The women’s team also had tremendous success. Senior, Madison Spear was IIAC runner-up in the 55 meter hurdles running a time of 8.35 seconds, which also recaptured a school record.

“I was a little disappointed that I was 0.001 [seconds] away from the conference champ title, but I ran a lifetime best and improved my school record, so I can’t be too disappointed,” Spear said.

The women’s 4 x 200 meter relay team consisting of junior Shania Wunschel, freshman Sunkyu Holbert, and seniors Madison and Mallory Spear, came into the meet not being ranked in the top three and ended up capturing the third placed spot on the IIAC podium with a time of 1:46.43.

Other top performers included sophomore, Brooke Runneberg, who placed fourth in the high jump and senior, Mallory Spear placing fourth in the 55 meter dash and 200 meter dash, and also placing sixth in the 400 meter dash. The women’s team finished 6th overall.

“I can’t say enough about the individual performances this weekend and how the team came together to compete as a unit. It was great to watch everyone compete to their best abilities,” Slack said.

Both teams have high expectations and momentum going into the outdoor season. Sampson is looking to drop some of his outdoor times while Madison looks to capture the school record in the 100 meter hurdles. The Beavers will get some rest time before going into their outdoor season and will come back to host the BVU Invite on April 1.

Image by BVU Athletics