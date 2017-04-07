Are Fail Chips the new Pet Rock?

Opinion

I have just recently learned about a new product in the potato chip world. It was released this past February, called Fail Chips. If you ask me, they are a unique idea, but they live up to their name and are a project failure.

Fail Chips are a product consisting of crushed up potato chips that you simply pour out of the bag, straight into your mouth. While I do admit that is a creative idea, it is simply a waste of time and money. The buyer is essentially paying for the company to crush the chips for them, as well as, paying more for less chip. You could save money and do it yourself with a bigger bag AND have it in any flavor, not one of their three.

Fail Chips are like the Pet Rock in my mind. They are simply a random product created to make money. They are not a product that will catch on and become a universal fad. These chip crumbs are a product for a specific part of the chip eating population. While that section of the population may think Fail Chips are the greatest thing since sliced bread, I will never understand their allure.

If the crumbs at the bottom of the bag are your favorite part, I am glad Fail Chips can give you exactly what you want. However, when I get a bag of chips, I want whole, unbroken chips. I will never understand why you would buy a bag of seasoned chip crumbs.