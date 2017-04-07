Who’s who in Beaver sports: Cristyn Eischeid

Sports

Cristyn (CC) Eischeid is a junior Exercise Science major and Coaching minor from Manning, Iowa. On top of that, Eischeid is a thrower for the Buena Vista University (BVU) Women’s Track and Field Team.

Along with having a love and passion for her sport, Eischeid knew that she wanted to continue doing sports in college because of the team aspect and friendships that come along with it. She received a lot of college offers during high school to continue athletics, which was another reason she decided to pursue throwing at the collegiate level.

Eischeid feels that she made the right decision by coming to BVU.

“I was looking for a school that wasn’t far away, felt like home, and had a Track and Field program that was connected and close. BVU had all of that,” said Eischeid.

Since coming to BVU, Eischeid feels that she has grown in a variety of ways.

“I have learned to be consistently happy with my technique and with improving my focus and drive. Not every day is going to be the same, unfortunately. One day you can be technically sound and the next things just don’t click as well,” Eischeid said, “Understanding myself and knowing what the correct positions feel like is important so that I can strive to hit them every time in practices and meets.”

Head Throwing Coach Shane Maier agrees that Eischeid has grown as an athlete.

“Her hard work and dedication to her training in both the weight room and on the track, as well as her ability to effectively analyze herself on video allows for her continuous success,” said Coach Maier.

Looking back at her Indoor season this year, Eischeid has goals for herself in the Outdoor season.

“I would like to place within the Top 5 for both shot put and hammer, and within the Top 10 in discus,” Eischeid said, “Hitting over my goal PR’s for each event as well as just being consistently happy with myself and my throws is something I want to strive for.”

With Eischeid’s goals, Coach Maier also has high expectations for the BVU thrower.

“My expectations for her this Outdoor season are for her to throw PR’s and I hope that she will be able to hit the goals she set for herself this season,” Coach Maier said, “Additionally, I look forward to CC keeping her tenacity and consistency in technique in each throwing event; doing this will allow her to throw far outdoors and reach her goals.”

Looking back at her athletic career thus far, Eischeid said that her favorite memories have been having Coach Maier as a coach as well as when he got really excited for her and gave her a huge hug after a major PR at the Northwestern meet.

“I hope that during this Outdoor season I am able to stay confident and happy and just get back to being healthy and injury free. I am excited to see what I can do this spring!” said Eischeid.

Head Track and Field Coach, Colton Slack, thinks that there is a lot of potential for great things this season from Eischeid.

“CC has a lot of talent and she works hard to achieve her goals. If she continues to believe in herself, the sky is the limit!”

The Track and Field team continues Outdoor competition this Saturday, April 8 at the Dordt College Open in Sioux Center, Iowa.