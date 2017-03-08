Throwing It Back to Childhood TV shows

Filed under Arts & Life

A favorite, vivid memory in my childhood was coming home from school, grabbing a granola bar and flopping down on the couch to watch my favorite shows. So many great shows were aired back then, and I feel that the ones today do not measure up to those standards. I hope to show these shows to my kids someday so that they can enjoy them as much as I did.

After doing some research, I discovered some of the most prominent shows people watched as children. There is a wide range of them. Drake and Josh, Big Time Rush, Full House, and Courage the Cowardly Dog are only a few.

Disney and Nickelodeon are two of the most popular stations with shows people watched. Disney was my absolute favorite! Shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, That’s So Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Lizzie McGuire were the most popular shows mentioned.

Zack and Cody had the suite life that every kid wanted, right? Everyone wanted to be able to run around a hotel whenever they wanted to while making Mr. Moesby mad just like them! Hannah Montana is another extremely popular Disney show that was memorable. Miley (or Hannah) had the freedom to be who she wanted all while having a second identity as a popstar. Every little girl wanted a blonde wig and microphone to be just like her and have a double life!

Kim Possible was another Disney show that was popular and that was my favorite to watch when I was young. Every little girl also wanted to be Kim, fighting off the mad scientist Dr. Drakken. She did all this while living a double life as a high school cheerleader and hanging out with her best friend, Ron Stoppable. Or, you wanted to be Shego, Dr. Drakken’s smart aleck sidekick, with her green deadly super powers shooting out of her black gloves.

A favorite feature of many from Disney was their mashup shows that they used to do. One was dubbed, “That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana” and featured the shows That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Hannah Montana. This “TV movie”, featuring three episodes, shows Raven organizing a photo shoot at the Tipton Hotel, where Zack and Cody live.

She has to replace her models with Zack and Cody after a mishap. Raven has a premonition of Zack being in danger, and the events unfold from there, featuring Hannah Montana arriving wanting to wear one of Raven’s designs. Hannah Montana then becomes friends with Maddie, the candy counter girl, and they find some way to convince Miley that she is the reason her father does not pursue a singing career anymore. This causes many events to happen.

Nickelodeon featured shows such as Victorious and iCarly. These two shows were unique in their own separate ways. Victorious had a theme of awkward situations taking place in a performing arts school, which captured viewers. Tori Vega, the main character, was usually center of these events. The show iCarly was centered around two teenage girls, Carly and Sam, who had their own webshow. There are random events occurring all the time, usually featuring Carly’s big brother, Spencer.

Zoey 101 is another super popular show by Nickelodeon that a lot of people loved. Zoey Brooks attended Pacific Brooks Academy, a boarding school where Zoey and her brother attend. Their friend group goes through different normal high school situations and grow closer as the show progresses.

There are so many good shows that were on television when I was younger. Shows today have fallen in quality compared to shows back then. Disney and Nickelodeon are companies that I hope go back to their roots and make shows like their old ones in their future. Television is not the same today, but have a lot of hit shows from the past that people came to know and love.