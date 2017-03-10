Late Night at La Juas

Allyssa Ertz





Arts & Life

La Juanitas is a definite favorite among people living in Storm Lake. It especially appeals to Buena Vista University college students because of its good service, tasty food, and reasonable pricing.

College students want to get their food quickly so they can get back to doing other things. The workers at “La Juas” are efficient in providing their food fast. There is always a line present when walking into their business, which never takes too long to get through.

“It’s a great place to go when you need food late at night,” freshman Sydney Gunderson states.

La Juanitas is open until 11 PM on weekdays and until 2 AM on Friday and Saturdays. It is also open until midnight on Sundays. They always open at 9 AM. The late hours make it easy for students to go grab a bite to eat after long hours of studying all night.

Another good attribute of this small town business is their wonderful menu. All of their food choices are top notch. A personal favorite is the steak burrito, and it never disappoints. Other favorites are the chicken and beef nachos, steak tacos, and chicken strips. The most famous item on their menu is their burritos.

The menu items are not expensive. They have burritos for five dollars each, and their tacos are around one dollar and fifty cents each. The nachos are around six dollars and fifty cents. The pricing is not bad at all, especially for college students who are trying to save money.

This restaurant is very close to campus, which is very nice for students. If you need a quick snack, it will not take long at all. If family is in town, it is also a good place to bring them for a family dinner. This family friendly restaurant is efficient and great for a number of options with flexible and varied hours so people can stop in whenever they are hungry!