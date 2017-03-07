BVU conducts 2017 Resident Assistant Group Process Day

The search for next year’s resident advisors has begun. The new applicants participated in Resident Assistant (RA) Group Process Day over a weekend in late February. This year’s new applicants consisted of approximately 32 people, which is a normal and expected amount. Returning RA’s are part of the evaluation process.

The purpose of RA Group Process Day is for current staff to see the applicants and to see them perform collectively as team players and individual role models.

RA Group Process Day consists of four different scenarios, some of which consist of group activities, while others are individual projects. It is a way to observe how the applicants work together in a group setting and work by themselves. After this section of the process, students undergo individual interviews.

“It really depends on what we look for in an RA. We don’t want all the same type of people, or the same qualities and personality. We want a mixture of people because we want to build a team,” explained Crystal Jones, Director of Residence Life.

Adam Wallander, Residence Hall Director, oversees the selection process. A committee of RA’s put the day together and helped plan the event. Wallander, along with others, look at the buildings and vacancies available and based on a variety of factors determines which candidate would be the best fit for that spot.

“I want to be an RA because I want to help people and make their BV experience memorable,” First year student, London VanHorbeck said.

“I want to improve individual’s lives as they adjust to the wonders of college. I want to get students involved as a whole and become a family,” First year applicant, Kay Wibben commented.

Next year’s RA’s are expected to be announced around spring break. Applications for suites are due Friday, April 14th, and applicants will know if they have been accepted for a suite by April 20th. Room draw for singles and doubles will then take place Sunday, April 30th.