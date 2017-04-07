Underutilized Places in Storm Lake

Kacee Baker





Filed under Opinion

Although Storm Lake doesn’t have a lot of super exciting entertainment options, there are some fun and relaxing places in town to visit when you have a free day or hour. College is stressful, but getting off campus for a bit and shopping, visiting a park, or walking along the lake can be a great way to relax, take a break from studying, and clear your head. Below are a few local places that are great for doing just that.

Downtown

I’m always shocked when other BV students say that they’ve never heard of or been to most of the businesses in Downtown Storm Lake, which offers a wide variety of shops and restaurants, and is one of the best places to go for entertainment in town. Even if you don’t have a lot of money, you can visit one of two bakeries downtown and buy a snack for less than a dollar, browse some of the unique and locally owned stores, or stop at a coffee shop. Downtown is also only a few blocks away from campus!

Parks

Storm Lake also has some great parks. Closest to BV are Scout and Sunset Park. Scout Park has a large green space, a dock, a beach, and swings. It’s a great place to relax, have a picnic, swim, or just look at the lake. Sunset Park has a fun playground, a rocky beach, and a pretty walking path through the Heritage Tree Museum, which has a bunch of trees with plaques describing their unique histories. My favorite is the Moon Tree, which is apparently grown from a seed that was aboard the Apollo 14 flight.

Little Lake Nature Area

The Little Storm Lake nature area is one of my favorite places in Storm Lake. It’s basically just a short walking path through the woods surrounding Little Lake. The path leads to a dock and a wooden observation tower. It might sound boring, but it is a really awesome place. When I visited last fall, there were hundreds of birds in the reeds on the lake, and listening to all the birds squawking and rustling in the reeds while walking along the dock was super cool. The observation tower also provides beautiful views, as well. Last weekend, I saw a family of eagles sitting in a tree by Little Lake.

Recreation Services

Rec Services is an awesome but underutilized place on the BV campus. They loan kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats to students for use on the lake. They also have bikes, which you could ride along some of Storm Lake’s beautiful lake trails. Or, you could check out Frisbees to use at Storm Lake’s disc golf course.