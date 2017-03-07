Who’s who in Beaver sports: Chris Habermann

Emily Kenny





Filed under Sports

Chris Habermann, a senior Digital Media major and Computer Science minor from Sioux City, Iowa, plays both singles and doubles on the Buena Vista University (BVU) Men’s Tennis Team.

Habermann’s love for the sport of tennis began in the summer before his 7th grade year.

“My mom was signing me up for activities with the Parks and Recreation group in my hometown and she asked whether I wanted to play tennis or take golf lessons. To my mom’s surprise I chose tennis, and from there I started playing. My interest was sparked,” Habermann said.

Long before even looking at colleges, Habermann knew that he was going to play tennis collegiately. In his freshman year of high school he decided to pursue tennis at a higher level.

“I was already playing in tennis tournaments year round at that point,” said Habermann. “My coaches encouraged me to consider continuing on after high school.”

Here at BVU, Habermann has the chance to play both doubles and singles because of the small team. When asked which he prefers to play more, Habermann said he likes them both equally.

“When I first started playing at BVU I really only liked singles, but as I’ve grown more as a player over the past three years, I’ve begun to enjoy doubles more and more,” said Habermann.

Habermann feels that he has definitely grown since coming to BVU, especially as an athlete. He credits his coaches here for helping him to improve his strength and conditioning.

“Once our team started lifting and conditioning, I started to see major improvements in my tennis game and it has been getting better ever since,” Habermann said.

Head Coach Brett Groen applauds Chris for his hard work and dedication.

“Chris is always willing to help out a little extra when needed, whether it’s hitting with a recruit, staying to work on his own skills, or simply pushing himself harder in practice,” said Groen.

Habermann’s passion for the game that he started playing in seventh grade is evident.

“Chris’s love for the game comes from his heart and it shows every time he steps on the court,” said Groen.

As this is Chris’s final season with the Beavers, he expects good things from himself.

“My goals are to finish with a positive record in both singles and doubles and to qualify for the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) All-Conference Team in both as well,” said Habermann, “I’m playing some of my best and most consistent tennis this season so far, so I definitely think it’s possible.”

Habermann qualified for the IIAC All-Conference Team as a freshman and sophomore in singles and was named to the IIAC Honorable-Mention Team last year with doubles partner Jesse Brace.

Coach Groen thinks that there are great things in store for Habermann this season.

“The sky is the limit for Chris to finish out his career here. His physical strength and fitness has never been better. His match shot making skills will set him apart this season,” adds Groen.

“It’s my last season, so really at the end of the day I’m just going to have fun with everything and enjoy the rest of the year,” said Habermann.