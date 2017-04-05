Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows

Arts & Life

Some people have enjoyed the show Friends, but sophomore Kayla McLaughlin is binge-watching a different sitcom. Rules of Engagement is an American sitcom that ran on CBS until 2013. Two couples and their single friend deal with the complications involved with dating, marriage and commitment. It looks at different relationships in several stages. Patrick Warburton and Megyn Price play a long-married couple, Oliver Hudson and Bianca Kajilich are newly engaged lovers, and David Spade and Adhir Kalyan are the still-single friends.

“It has all the aspects and it’s how they interact with each other that’s hilarious,” says McLaughlin. “I started watching it and then my sister watched two episodes with me and now she’s watching it. And then we told a friend in Chicago to watch it and now she’s binge-watching it. All my sister’s roommates are watching it. It’s hilarious.”

Taking a more serious side, junior Chenoa Story likes the new series The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. The show streams exclusively on Netflix and is a 10-part series. It retells the events of the dramatic OJ Simpson trial and events leading up to it.

“I like it because it goes into all the details that people thought they knew,” says Story. “But a ton of people weren’t that involved in the case. And it talks about why people thought he was guilty and why people didn’t think he was guilty of killing Nicole.”

Finally on a lighter note, junior Dee Friesen is enjoying the show Gilmore Girls. This is an American comedy-drama series starring Lauren Graham as single mother Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory. They live in the fictional town Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The show explores family issues, friendship and romance, generational divides, and social class.

Friesen says, “I like it because it’s relatable, it’s realistic and it’s funny. When I thought about Gilmore Girls, I thought it was a girly show and I didn’t want to watch it because I’m not a girly person. But it’s super relatable and real and funny and all of those are good qualities in a show. The acting is good and the story is good. I started watching it because I saw the Netflix one and I wanted to watch that but I’ve heard that you had to watch the old ones first. And then I just couldn’t stop watching it.”

Keep checking back for more in the binge-worthy series to see what students are loving most on Netflix.