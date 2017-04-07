Extra Job Ideas

Close Allyssa Ertz

Allyssa Ertz





Filed under Arts & Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

College students always need money, right? In college, no one ever seems to have enough of it! But, work study doesn’t always cover extra money for college students. Here are a few job ideas outside of work study that college students are free to apply for at anytime.

On the Buena Vista University campus, there are several job opportunities available outside of work study. There are jobs in the CAE as tutors, but these have certain requirements depending on which area you want to tutor in. The bookstore also offers jobs, as well as Sodexo, which includes the coffee shop. Tele Team and Phonathon are also jobs which do not require work study. Jobs as residence assistants are available on campus and also academic assistants.

Jobs in the town of Storm Lake are also available in several places for applicants. The Sugar Bowl, a Hallmark themed gift shop, is currently accepting applications. Schedules may be organized to fit into working a morning or afternoon shift, and they would like to have their workers establish a longevity of working at the Sugar Bowl. They are extremely flexible with their work days. Their main focus is to make sure that the person fits into their work family.

The Daily Apple, a knick knack store with vitamins and supplements, is also currently accepting applications. It is located on the downtown stretch of Storm Lake along with the Sugar Bowl. The Boat House, also located in the same vicinity, is a lakeside themed restaurant who is looking for waitresses to apply.

Buckle, a popular clothing store featuring men and women’s clothing, is taking applications. There are no set hours that the employee would get per week. No previous experience is necessary in the retail industry. The application is available online through Buckle’s website.

“Miranda, the manager, is super flexible with sports and academic schedules.” current employee and BVU soccer player Alexis Keller said.

Brown’s Shoe Store is currently somewhat full, but will take applications for the future. Maurices, a cute clothing store for women, is always taking applications, and is looking for people who are enthusiastic and sociable to be salespeople at their store. Applications are available online at maurices.com/careers.

Payless Shoe source, a shoe store with reasonable prices, is also taking applications online at www.careersatpayless.com. Applicants need to be 18 years of age, but they do not require prior experience. Hibbett Sports, located near Payless and Maurices, are always taking applicants, and especially would like to hire replacements for current employees for over the summer. Their application is available at https://www.hibbettjobs.com.

There are lots of job opportunities around Storm Lake and even on campus outside of work study. Local jobs are a great way to make connections around Storm Lake and make some extra cash.