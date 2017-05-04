Buenafication Day 2017





On 5/2/17, Buena Vista University held its 104th annual Buenafication Day. On this day, classes are cancelled and students spend their time off providing various services to the Storm Lake, IA community.

Here’s a look at a few organizations’ service projects:

Faculty and students of Psi Chi, Psychology Club and Sigma Delta Pi spent Buenafication Day at the Goodwill in Storm Lake, IA.

Students from SASW, SAVE and AAUW spent Buenafication Day ’17 volunteering at CAASA of Storm Lake, IA. The non-profit agency was recently subject to a flood, giving students the perfect opportunity to lend a helping hand.

Students involved with ALPS, faculty, and alumni board members spent Buenafication Day at Scout Park in Storm Lake, IA.

Students of SKATE spent Buenafication Day ’17 planting trees in Seneca Park.

Together, we can do more!