The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Buenafication Day 2017

Kylee Deering

Kylee Deering

Morgan McGrew, Multimedia Editor
May 4, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On 5/2/17, Buena Vista University held its 104th annual Buenafication Day. On this day, classes are cancelled and students spend their time off providing various services to the Storm Lake, IA community.

Here’s a look at a few organizations’ service projects:

Morgan McGrew

Faculty and students of Psi Chi, Psychology Club and Sigma Delta Pi spent Buenafication Day at the Goodwill in Storm Lake, IA.

Morgan McGrew, Tanner Hoops & Olivia Wieseler

Students from SASW, SAVE and AAUW spent Buenafication Day ’17 volunteering at CAASA of Storm Lake, IA. The non-profit agency was recently subject to a flood, giving students the perfect opportunity to lend a helping hand.

Kylee Deering, Tyler Brunner, Katelyn Bohaty & Megan Beck

Students involved with ALPS, faculty, and alumni board members spent Buenafication Day at Scout Park in Storm Lake, IA.

Dee Friesen, Allyssa Ertz, Job Saunders & Lindsey Graham

Students of SKATE spent Buenafication Day ’17 planting trees in Seneca Park.

Spencer Bottorff, Chase Harrison & Emily Kenny

Together, we can do more!

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Buenafication Day 2017