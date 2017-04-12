Cammy J’s Clubhouse: Opening week and predictions

Close Jamii Claiborne

Jamii Claiborne





Filed under Blogs, Sports

(Before reading, just know that these next couple paragraphs are full of bias, but that’s okay).

That’s right everyone, the BEST sport is back after an amazing Opening Day and week. Major League Baseball (MLB) is back and in full swing! It is exciting for me because now I really have something to look forward to watching every night.

I can speak for a majority of baseball fans out there and say that I am glad that Spring Training is finally over! It is such a tease, I tell you what… seeing all these games being played when they really don’t matter. It’s frustrating! We all just want to watch our teams when it really matters.

So as I’ve mentioned several times now (you can tell I’m excited), MLB is back and that means that it is time to make my early picks and predictions on who will win their respected Division, the Wild Card, and of course, the World Series.

NL East: The Washington Nationals.

Led by Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer, they will dominate the NL East. They also added Adam Eaton, which will be a big time addition to their outfield. The New York Mets will pose as contenders but I like the Nationals in this division.

NL Central: The Chicago Cubs

Eat your hearts out Cubs fans. They have everyone back, they are young but experienced, and they know how to win. Their division will be shaky on the bottom half as the Brewers and Reds are expected to fight for last place. The Pirates will be a question mark all year as they didn’t really make any moves to get better in the off-season. There’s a high probability that there will be a lot of W’s “flying” this season.

NL West: The Los Angeles Dodgers

This is a tricky division, because there are four really good teams. It will be close down to the very end of the season. The Giants and Diamondbacks will come close, but the Dodgers will win the Divsion

With Clayton Kershaw back and healthy, it is a game changer. They have some young promising arms as well as some veterans. If Yasiel Puig can earn his money this year in the Majors, the Dodgers will be that much better.

NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

A surprise pick here, Goldy and the Diamondbacks shock the world.

Winner: Diamondbacks

AL West: The Houston Astros

The young guns: Correa, Altuve, and Springer. With the veterans Beltran and Brian McCann added, they are scary and I would not want to play them. With Dallas Keuchel coming back healthy they are solid up and down the roster. The Mariners and Rangers will come close, but will not have the firepower to hold down the Astros.

AL Central: The Cleveland Indians

Their pitching staff is loaded, they added Edwin Encarnacion, and they have a ton of star players coming back from injury. This division is shaping up to be the worst in baseball, so the Indians should take the Central without a doubt.

AL East: The Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale, Mookie Betts, and Craig Kimbrel… Need I say more? That pitching staff backed behind a very stout offense, will be tough competition for anyone. It will be tight with the Blue Jays, but the Red Sox will pull it out. If David Price can come back healthy, that would be an added bonus for the Red Sox as well.

AL Wild Card: Tigers vs. Mariners

It will be a battle of the aces, Felix Hernandez and Justin Verlander.

Winner: Mariners

Now the good stuff….

A series for the ages. The Cubs get beat by the Dodgers. The Red Sox beat the Astros.

World Series: Red Sox vs. Dodgers

This World Series will be a battle all around!

Winner: Dodgers in 6 games.

Kershaw beats Sale twice and the Dodgers win it all.

AL MVP: Manny Machado

He is a stud and is only getting better. Coming off his best season last year, he is only looking to improve.

NL MVP: Corey Seager

The young gun will come out hot and stay hot all year to take home the title.

This has been Cammy J’s Clubhouse!

Stay tuned for next week as I will be talking about people’s favorite MLB teams. Thanks for reading!

-Cammy J