SASW club takes service trip to St. Louis

Close Photo Courtesy of Amber Freund Photo Courtesy of Amber Freund





Filed under News

The Student Association of Social Workers (SASW) went on a service trip to St. Louis, Missouri on April 6th-9th. For the service trip, the group volunteered at habitat for humanity and a food outreach program.

Before attending the trip, Amber Freund, the Co-President of SASW, said, “I am most looking forward to learning about the community and the social injustices that some people in bigger cities face every day.” The entire group was eager to provide service to these organizations and help in any way they can.

At the food outreach program, the group of 9 BVU students prepared food to help the program provide nutritional support and to enhance the quality of life for men, women, and children living with HIV/AIDS or cancer. Habitat for Humanity was the other volunteering program the SASW group helped at during their trip to St. Louis, and consisted of them working at a restore. All the profits made at the restore go to helping build shelters for the local community.

The SASW club has been providing services for the community all school year. The group participated in raking leaves for faculty and staff at Buena Vista University in the fall, which was a fundraiser for the service trip to St. Louis.

The SASW club also volunteered with Adopt-a-family through Upper Des Moines during the holiday season to help a family in need. Throughout the entire school year, the group has had boxes set out in various places around the campus for the yes center (clothing donation) and shoes for souls (shoe donations) to help people in need of clothing and shoes. Members of the SASW club have activity volunteered and tried to find ways to help in the community. For Buenafication day 2017, the SASW club will be putting together hygiene kits at CAASA.