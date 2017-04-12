BARC President Offers Advice to Future Pet Owners

Filed under Arts & Life

With a little over a month left of the spring semester, students will be graduating from colleges throughout the country. Some have accepted jobs, internships, or will be continuing their education at graduate school. While, the majority are still searching for the career that best suits their skillset and experiences.

Life after college may seem overwhelming to some and there are a lot of things graduates should consider after leaving Buena Vista University, (BVU). Living arrangements, employment, money, and other important necessities to live comfortably. One thing is certain amongst some students, the desire to own a dog or cat after college.

Companionship is something that crosses many young graduate’s mind after leaving behind friends and family when they begin a new career. There are so many benefits an owner experiences when taking on a pet, while there are also draw backs that a future pet owner needs to address.

Junior Kristina Campbell, an Environmental Science major with a Biology minor has served as the President of BARC (Beaver Animal Rescue & Care) for the past two years. Within this position, Campbell schedules monthly visits to local cat and dog shelters and coordinates fund raisers on BVU’s campus.

Campbell offers this advice to future pet-owners regarding benefits that come with owning a pet.

“The good thing about having a dog, is that you’ll always have a friend and it’ll teach you responsibility,” says Campbell.

Introducing a pet into our life, leads to improved time management and better organizational skills. Also, many pet owners report being happy more often and improved health from their cat or dog.

There are also a number of cons to owning a pet and Campbell offered insight regarding the cons.

“It doesn’t matter how much research you do; every dog is different. People have different personalities, so do animals,” stated Campbell.

College graduates looking to adopt a dog should frequently visit a shelter and learn the habits of that specific dog, so they can be certain this breed suits their lifestyle. At first an individual may want a specific breed that happens to be very athletic and needs to be exercised frequently. If you like to sit on the couch all day, a high energy breed is not suited for your lifestyle.

Cost and living arrangements are two of the most important factors, future pet owners should consider when searching for a pet.

“Make sure that you have enough money to do this; because medical bills and housing will be the two biggest cons when getting a dog. A lot of people don’t think about that. Oh, I’m buying this dog, but I have to keep paying for stuff later. I thought it was just a one-time thing,” stated Campbell.

Owning a pet can be quite the endeavor and a lot to take on after graduating from college. Researching all your options is the best way to become a responsible pet owner. Contact Kristina Campbell if you’re interested in volunteer opportunities!