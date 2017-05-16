7 Moore Memories
May 16, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
In honor of President Fred Moore’s 22 years at Buena Vista University, The Tack has rounded up 7 videos featuring him in one place. Let’s take one Moore trip down memory lane.
1. President Moore interacts with BV students at the 2oo7 Christmas Dinner:
2. President Moore speaks at the Social Sciences & Art (SSA) building’s ribbon cutting:
3. President Moore opens the 2008 Christmas Dinner:
4. President Moore speaks at the Buenafication Day opening ceremonies in 2009:
5. President Moore at the Common Grounds Coffee Shop dedication in 2009:
6. President Moore watches the 2009 Boat Float Challenge:
7. Finally, President Moore tours around campus (in a golf cart!):
