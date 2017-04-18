Life’s Joy with Cara Gerlock
April 18, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Sunday, April 9
Baseball
BVU 3 - Carleton 2
Sunday, April 9
Baseball
BVU 16 - Carleton 5
Sunday, April 9
Softball
BVU 3 - Illinois Weslyan 11
Sunday, April 9
Softball
BVU 3 - Anderson 1
Saturday, April 8
Softball
BVU 3 - Anderson 6
