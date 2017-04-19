Softball continues season with two sweeps against IIAC opponents

Teri Boland

Teri Boland





Filed under Sports

On Monday April 17th, the Buena Vista University (BVU) softball made a huge accomplishment, with the first sweep of Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) opponent, Simpson College, since 2001.

Senior designated hitter (DH), Marissa Schmidt, said the team went into the weekend before with the focus to prepare for Simpson.

“We were focused on playing strong defense and attacking the ball at the plate,” Schmidt said, “We needed to have confidence with everything we did in those games and for the most part we did.”

The Beavers stepped out against the Storm and took the first game with a 9-3 victory. Leading the Beavers was Keely Bycroft not only throwing heat on the mound, but also with four RBIs at the plate, with a homerun.

Also adding one RBI a piece was Schmidt, second-baseman Autumn Boland, catcher Cheyanne Boland, and left-fielder Kennedy Colvert.

In the second game, the Beavers pulled off a thrilling 7-5 victory. The Beavers trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Schmidt came up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. Schmidt came through and hit a game-winning walk-off grand slam. Moriah Guyett took care of the Beavers by pitching a full-game effort.

“It was a big confidence booster, it’s always great to get two wins from a team and it was great that these wins were a team effort,” Schmidt said.

Continuing the IIAC action, the Beavers geared up to face the newest members to the conference, Neb. Wesleyan.

“We knew we had to keep attacking the ball at the plate and play even tougher defense,” Colvert said, “When we play together, we’re unstoppable.”

While the series came a day after the Simpson sweep, the outcome was the exact same. Another IIAC sweep against Neb. Wesleyan.

In the first game against Neb. Wesleyan, the Beavers had an 8-2 victory. Schmidt and Taylor Frain each had two RBIs, followed by Bycroft, Colvert, and ReAnn Cappel with one. Bycroft pitched the first five innings, while Sidney Davis came in to close the final two innings for the Beavers.

The second game of the series was not as close of an outcome. The Beavers came out in dominating fashion with a 12-5 victory. Autumn Boland led the team with four RBIs. Frain, Bycroft, Schmidt, Colvert, and Cheyanne Boland all chipped in one RBI a piece. Guyett once again pitched the entire game, allowing just six hits.

The Beavers look to continue the pattern of sweeping the series into their remaining IIAC competitions.

“I have high expectations for the rest of the season,” Schmidt said, “We need to beat the teams we should beat, and beat the teams that people aren’t expecting us to beat.”

The Beavers will travel to Luther this Saturday, April 26 for a 1pm and 3pm double header.