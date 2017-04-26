Who’s who in Beaver sports: McKynze Hansen





Freshman McKynze Hansen joins the Buena Vista University (BVU) softball team from Dell Rapids, SD.

Hansen knew she loved the game at a young age.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was five years old and I grew up watching my sister play,” Hansen said, “I always wanted to be just like her.”

Over the years, Hansen has had several different coaches as well as family that have helped her become the softball player that she is today, but she attributes much of her success to her hard work and dedication.

“Putting in the time and effort into every practice and game I’ve had really shows what I can do and bring to the table,” Hansen said.

There are two big reasons that Hansen chose to bring her talents to the BVU softball team and to BVU as a school.

“I chose BVU because of the athletic training program which is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Hansen said, “Another reason is because of Coach Berneking, when I first met her she gave off so much energy and confidence and also saw potential in what I had.”

Hansen is a utility player for the Beavers, playing primarily third base. She has played in 31 of 32 of the Beaver’s games and has 10 RBIs and two homeruns.

Junior infielder Jeanne Bramhall is impressed with the transition Hansen has made from high school to collegiate softball.

“Since most of us are upperclassmen out on the field, McKynze has brought a young spark to the team,” Bramhall said.

One of Hansen’s favorite parts about being a part of the BVU softball team is getting to go out on the field every practice and game and playing the game she loves with her best friends.

“Our team has a bond that no other team has,” Hansen said, “Having coaches that believe in each one of their athletes makes it so much easier to play with confidence and trust.”

This season, the Beavers sit at 18-14 overall (6-6 IIAC) and looks to finish the season on a strong note.

“For the remainder of the season my hope is that as a team we stay strong and confident in our abilities and play like we know how to,” Hansen said.

Besides this season, being a freshman, Hansen has three years to follow.

“I think McKynze is off to a great start and I can only imagine how much she is going to improve over the next four years,” Bramhall said, “I’m glad that I have another year to play with her.”

Catch Hansen and the rest of the Beaver softball team in action as they finish out their regular season here in Storm Lake, IA against Wartburg College on Saturday, April 29 at 1 and 2 pm.