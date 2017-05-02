Changes for BVU’s 2017 Scholar’s Day

News

Buena Vista University (BVU) celebrated its 13th Scholar’s Day on Saturday, April 29. Scholar’s Day is an annual event on campus which involves a keynote speaker and student presentations. “It is a showcase of student academic research and success combined with an exhibition of their work and in-house conferences,” Dr. Steven Mills explains. Dr. Mills is a Spanish professor on campus and has been overseeing Scholar’s day for the last three years and hopes to continue to do so. The showcase is split up into two different parts, one of which are poster presentations of the research done and the other is verbal presentations which conclude in a question and answer discussion.

During the poster presentations, students present their poster in an open showcase fashion. This time allows for attendees to ask questions about the research performed. The verbal presentation consists of a 15-minute presentation to an audience in the auditorium after which audience members can ask any questions they have.

This year Scholar’s Day is different from past years because it was held on the same day as the student recognition dinner. In previous years, Scholar’s Day was held the day before the recognition dinner. By moving Scholar’s Day to the same day as the recognition dinner, it was anticipated that more people will be able to attend both events. “It is an honor to participate in Scholar’s Day and to be recognized at the student recognition dinner for all the hard work the students have done,” Dr. Mills said.

In the past, over several hundred students participated in Scholar’s Day but in recent years, participation has dropped with a steady decline. However, there was a spike in students involved this year with 60 presentations and 120 presenters. It is predicted that this is because of an increased awareness and faculty encouragement.

The Keynote Speaker was a BVU grad, Adrienne B. Haynes, an attorney and business woman from Kansas City, Missouri. Haynes owns her own non-profit organization and is very involved in her community and serves on the BVU National Alumni Association Board of Directors.