Senior organizes campus-wide yard sale at BVU

Close





Filed under Arts & Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Buena Vista University is holding a campus-wide yard sale for students and student organizations to sell unwanted or unused items. Senior Skyler Gorsett is organizing the event after thinking of the idea a year ago.

“I’ve always loved yard sales,” says Gorsett. “Some people don’t like standing out and stuff. I enjoy it, I like talking with people and trying to show them all the cool things I used to like a long time ago and am now trying to sell to them.”

He got the idea to hold a yard sale last year around this time and approached Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dale Scully about it. Unfortunately, it was too late to get anything together so they decided against it. Gorsett got on the planning earlier this year and Scully gave the green light.

Gorsett thought the idea would help college students earn some extra cash while simultaneously helping them clean out and get rid of things they no longer used, and allowing others to have those things.

The yard sale will run two days and is open to the community to come and purchase things. The first day of the sale will be on May 5 from 3:00-5:00 p.m., and the second will be the following day on May 6 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Some of the items featured at the sale include movies, video games, Nerf guns, clothes, electronics, and BVU gear from student organizations.

Gorsett had this campus-wide yard sale on his bucket list earlier this year and is excited that he can now check it off before graduating.

“I get excited seeing more numbers go up as people are signing up,” says Gorsett. “It’s actually more of a relief knowing I managed to get this event to go through.”

Gorsett encourages people to stop by and check things out and socialize. There’s still time to sign up for the yard sale and there will be a wide range of items for sale. Contact Gorsett ([email protected] ) if you’re interested in selling items.