BVU Marches Against Sexual Assault





Filed under Arts & Life

Sexual Assault Awareness Day took place on April 25, 2017 with great success. The BVU Intro to Gender & Women’s Studies class, taught by Annamaria Formichella-Elsden, took on the events for the day with full force. The class came up with the idea to hold this day of awareness and chose the date of April 25.

Students were seen everywhere on campus with teal ribbons pinned onto their clothing or backpacks, and three enormous banners were completely filled with blue handprints of students and faculty.

Teal sexual assault wristbands also could be seen all around campus worn by students, which generated money for CAASA (Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault) from free will donations. A total of 112 people signed a pledge against sexual assault!

Students worked together with CAASA to put on these events, with the main event being a Take Back the Night March. This march, held internationally, publicly expresses anger and protests against sexual assault. This event began at 8 P.M.



Students met in Schaller Chapel to begin this march, and finished in the Estelle Siebens Science Center. The students who participated braved the rain to support sexual assault awareness. The entire walk was around three fourths of a mile.

At the conclusion of the march, students heard a moving story about a sexual assault survivor from Jenny Ahlers, the local CAASA president. The story told of a mother whose son was sexually assaulted, and how it tragically affected their family.

This family struggled immensely to get through this situation, and reached an extremely low point in their finances as they worked through it. They were able to survive mentally and financially with CAASA’s help. CAASA was there for them every step of the way.

There was a wonderful turnout at this event, with the entire football and wrestling teams also marching. Many other people took part in this event and supported Sexual Assault Awareness. Sexual Assault Awareness Day was a great success.

“I can’t wait to help again next year!” freshman Courtney Studer says.

CAASA is a nonprofit organization that offers 24 hour confidential assistance to anyone who is involved with sexual assault in some way. This event helped their organization greatly and impacted the entirety of the Buena Vista University campus in a positive way.

Allyssa Ertz