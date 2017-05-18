2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

Close Kelsey Ackerman Kelsey Ackerman





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

First-year Buena Vista University Athletic Director Jack Denholm hosted his first All-Sports Banquet Monday, May 15. Denholm opened the evening with a welcome, followed by an invocation by Head Track and Field Coach Colt Slack, followed by a review of sports highlights by Athletic Information Director Steven Phelps. Then, the following awards were presented to BVU athletes and coaches.

Team Awards

Team GPA of the Year: Women’s Cross Country Team

Beaver Service Award: Men’s Soccer Team

Staff of the Year: Ryder Weischedel, Director of Athletic Performance

Individual Awards

Student Athletic Trainer of the year: Tyler Larson

Awarded to an outstanding senior athletic training student who has shown leadership in the classroom, clinical setting and beyond

Iron Man: Tanner Heckt

Iron Woman: Jasmine Demers

Awarded to the most consistent and competitive off-season student athletes

All-Beaver Team: Maddie Bardole, Jeanne Bramhall, Jasmine Demers, Caroline Maher, Madison Spear, Kennedy Drey, Brad Kerkoff, Cole Miller, Ben Sampson, Matt Tennyson

Team made up of five Beaver female and five male student-athletes across all sports and all positions based on academic achievement, character, intelligence, leadership qualities, and IIAC/NCAA recognition

Breakthrough Award: Shane Vaughan

Awarded to the inspirational or comeback student-athlete who has bounced back from injury or adversity

Sportsmanship Award: Nicole Snyder and AJ Liddell

Awarded to student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding traits of sportsmanship, commitment to ethics, respect, and fair play

Spirit Award: Matt Tennyson and Haley Stevens

Awarded to student-athletes who best display the utmost enthusiasm, dedication, and pride in the University

Newcomer of the Year: David Jeffries and Michaela Mason

Awarded to the top-preforming male and female student athletes who demonstrate superior performance in his or her initial year of competition with the University

Senior Male Student Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Drey and Chris Habermann

Awarded to the senior man in recognition of outstanding athletic ability and character

Harriet Henry Senior Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear

Awarded to the senior female student-athlete in recognition of her outstanding athletic ability and character, who exemplifies the many attributes of Harriet Henry–perseverance, sportsmanship, academic excellence, integrity, and leadership

E. Wayne Cooley Outstanding Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear

Awarded to the oustanding female student-athlete of the year for leadership ability, commitment to her sport(s), scholarly ability, and civic engagement in honor of the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Award. Her sport(s) shall receive a monetary donation from the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Fund on her behalf

Outstanding Male Student Athlete of the Year: Jalen Henningsen

Award given in recognition of the outstanding male student-athlete of the year for overall performance and athletic ability

The awards were followed by a year in review video highlighting all the memories made in the 2016-17 BVU athletic seasons.