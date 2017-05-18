The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

Kelsey Ackerman

Kelsey Ackerman

Kelsey Ackerman, Sports Co-Editor
May 18, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






First-year Buena Vista University Athletic Director Jack Denholm hosted his first All-Sports Banquet Monday, May 15. Denholm opened the evening with a welcome, followed by an invocation by Head Track and Field Coach Colt Slack, followed by a review of sports highlights by Athletic Information Director Steven Phelps. Then, the following awards were presented to BVU athletes and coaches.

Team Awards

Team GPA of the Year:  Women’s Cross Country Team
Beaver Service Award:  Men’s Soccer Team
Staff of the Year:  Ryder Weischedel, Director of Athletic Performance

Individual Awards

Student Athletic Trainer of the year: Tyler Larson

Awarded to an outstanding senior athletic training student who has shown leadership in the classroom, clinical setting and beyond

Iron Man:  Tanner Heckt
Iron Woman:  Jasmine Demers
Awarded to the most consistent and competitive off-season student athletes

All-Beaver Team: Maddie Bardole, Jeanne Bramhall, Jasmine Demers, Caroline Maher, Madison Spear, Kennedy Drey, Brad Kerkoff, Cole Miller, Ben Sampson, Matt Tennyson
Team made up of five Beaver female and five male student-athletes across all sports and all positions based on academic achievement, character, intelligence, leadership qualities, and IIAC/NCAA recognition

Breakthrough Award: Shane Vaughan
Awarded to the inspirational or comeback student-athlete who has bounced back from injury or adversity

Sportsmanship Award: Nicole Snyder and AJ Liddell
Awarded to student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding traits of sportsmanship, commitment to ethics, respect, and fair play

Spirit Award: Matt Tennyson and Haley Stevens
Awarded to student-athletes who best display the utmost enthusiasm, dedication, and pride in the University

Newcomer of the Year: David Jeffries and Michaela Mason
Awarded to the top-preforming male and female student athletes who demonstrate superior performance in his or her initial year of competition with the University

Senior Male Student Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Drey and Chris Habermann
Awarded to the senior man in recognition of outstanding athletic ability and character

Harriet Henry Senior Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear
Awarded to the senior female student-athlete in recognition of her outstanding athletic ability and character, who exemplifies the many attributes of Harriet Henry–perseverance, sportsmanship, academic excellence, integrity, and leadership

E. Wayne Cooley Outstanding Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Madison Spear
Awarded to the oustanding female student-athlete of the year for leadership ability, commitment to her sport(s), scholarly ability, and civic engagement in honor of the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Award. Her sport(s) shall receive a monetary donation from the E. Wayne Cooley Excellence in Leadership Fund on her behalf

Outstanding Male Student Athlete of the Year: Jalen Henningsen
Award given in recognition of the outstanding male student-athlete of the year for overall performance and athletic ability

The awards were followed by a year in review video highlighting all the memories made in the 2016-17 BVU athletic seasons.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    BVU baseball ends season at IIAC tournament

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    BVU hosts IIAC Outdoor Championships

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    Who’s who in Beaver sports: Emma Konkler

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    What you need to know about the 2017 NFL draft

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    BVU alum and former professor sets American Ironman record

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    Who’s who in Beaver sports: McKynze Hansen

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    Get active this Spring in Storm Lake

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    BVU men’s tennis season comes to a close in conference play

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    BVU volleyball and soccer compete in spring games

  • 2016-17 All-Sports Banquet

    Sports

    Who’s who in Beaver sports: Sam Pulkrabek

The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
2016-17 All-Sports Banquet