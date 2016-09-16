Water in White: thunderstorm causes flooding on campus
September 16, 2016
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Produced by Justice Gage
admin
September 16, 2016
Filed under Multimedia
Produced by Justice Gage
One Response to “Water in White: thunderstorm causes flooding on campus”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Sunday, April 9
Baseball
BVU 3 - Carleton 2
Sunday, April 9
Baseball
BVU 16 - Carleton 5
Sunday, April 9
Softball
BVU 3 - Illinois Weslyan 11
Sunday, April 9
Softball
BVU 3 - Anderson 1
Saturday, April 8
Softball
BVU 3 - Anderson 6
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Nice work, Justice! Eerie and interesting 🙂 at the same time!
[Reply]