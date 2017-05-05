Who’s who in Beaver sports: Emma Konkler





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Buena Vista University (BVU) junior secondary science and math education major, Emma Konkler, is a sprinter and field event specialist for the Women’s Track and Field team.

Emma is from Audubon, Iowa, and has competed at the varsity track level all three years of her college experience. Emma runs the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, as well as throws javelin for the Beavers.

Emma knew that BVU was the place for her when she visited during her senior year of high school and the feeling of home the University brought her.

“It provided many opportunities that I know I would not have gotten to experience in a larger university such as travel, research, and educational opportunities,” Konkler said.

Emma holds several special memories from her many years of competing as a collegiate athlete. A few of these memories include running in the 4 x 200 meter relay at the Drake Relays and eating dinner at Dennis Young’s house with prestigious athletes, learning from BVU’s record holding javelin thrower, Dr. Lisa Shephard, and in general getting to run with her roommates and friends for the past three years.

Emma’s individual goals include running more consistent regarding her technique and pace. She has not been able to acquire her desired top place finishes in her running events thus far this season due to an injured hamstring, however, she has been able to place as a finalist in the javelin at a few of her meets.

Head Coach, Colton Slack, praises Emma on her “never give up” attitude.

“Despite good and bad performances, she always remains positive and that is a special quality to have,” Coach Slack said.

Slack has seen tremendous improvement in Emma’s javelin throwing and believes this to be an event that will score points for the women’s team.

The BVU track teams will be traveling to Dubuque, Iowa, for the Loras invite this weekend and will compete in the IIAC Outdoor Championships the following weekend, May 11 and 12 hosted by BVU.