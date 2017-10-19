New Faculty Profile: Dr. Robert Brodman





Filed under Arts & Life

I stood at a distance as new Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Robert Brodman gently lifted a bright pink corn snake from a glass case. With outstretched arms, he held the snake comfortably so I could capture the image above. The snake lay securely in his hands, moving its head around Brodman’s arm and up his chest, but he didn’t blink. He’s quite comfortable around snakes and other reptiles. In fact, he owns three snakes, close to twenty salamanders, and one frog. Not only is he content handling reptiles, Broadman often researches and educates others about reptile and amphibian conservation.

“Any time I get to talk about conservation of those kinds of animals, that’s really what I love doing,” expressed Brodman.

Previously, Brodman worked at Saint Joseph’s College in Indiana. Unfortunately, the university closed after a loss of finances, causing Brodman to pursue a new job. In the past, he was very interested in developing an undergraduate research program. While searching for openings, he noticed that Buena Vista University (BVU) has undergraduate research programs integrated in the curriculum; so to him, it seemed like a natural fit. BVU also needed professors to teach evolution and zoology courses.

“The fact that they wanted somebody teaching evolution and zoology fit well for me,” said Brodman.

Brodman is pleased with the atmosphere the Estelle Siebens Science Center offers students. The halls and walls of ESSC are filled with taxidermy and skeletal statues of a wide variety of wildlife.

“When I visited campus, by golly, it’s like a museum here,” exclaimed Brodman. “I don’t think I’m ever going to get tired of looking out my door, and there’s a grizzly bear standing right there.”

When moving to a new place or getting a new job, it could take time to adjust. Brodman is thankful for the welcoming environment at BVU. He shared that his colleagues have been welcoming and noticed upperclassmen assisting incoming freshman during orientation; moving furniture and boxes up to their dorms and helping them feel welcomed and settled.

Brodman enjoys the classes he offers and the students he teaches. One of his favorite things to do is teach students how to conduct research.

“So far classes are fun, but my first midterms aren’t until Friday,” joked Brodman.

Outside of the classroom, Brodman enjoys sports, particularly football and Volleyball. He used to be an athlete, playing volleyball until he was 49 years old. He enjoys attending BVU’s games, and added that he is a fantasy sports addict.

Brodman strives to have a supportive attitude as a professor at BVU, and encourages students to ask for help when they need it. He ensures students that there is no such thing as a “stupid question” as long as it’s not, “Did I miss anything important when I skipped class today?” or “What is on the exam?”

“I think it’s important when you’re a faculty member to have an attitude that you’re here for students,” shared Brodman. “I think the thing that [students] need to understand is, we’re here to help you. But one of the things that makes it easier to help you, is to ask for help when you need it.”

If you’re interested in courses taught by Brodman, look for freshman biology courses, as well as courses in evolution and zoology.