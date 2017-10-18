Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: TJ Lint





TJ Lint is a senior Business major from Rippey, Iowa where he attended Greene County High School. Lint is a wide receiver on the Buena Vista University football team. When Lint first started playing football as a kid, it was just a way to roughhouse. As he grew older football became a bigger part of his life.

“It turned into being a part of something bigger than myself and having the trust of the guys on that team to be the best we could be,” said Lint.

Lint says his favorite memory of football comes from this season during the Central game when he scored the last two-point conversion winning the game over the Dutch. The Beavers took a 44-41 victory over the University of Dubuque on October 7th. Following this game, Lint was named IIAC Male Athlete of the Week. He had a total of 191 receiving yards with 12 catches, and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

Lint has totaled 1,919 career receiving yards which is the fourth highest in BV’s program history and has also moved into fourth on the all-time receptions list totaling 129 receptions. Lint credits his parents for being his biggest supporters.

“They have supported me through it all and really kept me going, through all the ups and downs,” said Lint.

Lint wants to win more games throughout the rest of the season. His end goal is to try to win a conference championship.

Buena Vista University’s head football coach, Grant Mollring, only had positive things to say about Lint. When asked why he makes for a valuable teammate, Coach Mollring said, “Tj is an extremely tough competitor. He battles through injury, fatigue, and frustration and constantly gives us maximum effort over the course of the game. He has really grown into an excellent teammate this year and has done an exceptional job as a leader by example for our younger guys. We need to find ten more Tj Lints in next year’s recruiting class.”

According to Coach Mollring, Lint has an exceptional work ethic and he hopes that Lint continues to lead and develop the culture of hard work and toughness through the remainder of the season.

“Opposing teams are keying on Tj so it will be a challenge to keep getting him the football, but we know that as long as we are scoring points and winning, Tj will be happy with the results,” said Mollring.