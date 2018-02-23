The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

From Sun to Snow: Beavers experience their first winter in Iowa

Alyssa Donnelly, Assistant Arts and Life Editor
February 23, 2018
For Iowans, the winter months can mean days without snowfall under the sunshine, and in 24 hours there are four-to-ten inches of snow. In the beginning of this winter season, temperatures are steady in the low negatives, and while that might seem normal for natives, the out of state students seem to have different reactions to the climate change.

Buena Vista University (BVU) accepts hundreds of students from all over the United States. This year’s class has accepted students from Arizona, Florida, and Nevada, among other warm states.

A freshman Digital Media major Nathan Lamas, came to BVU in Storm Lake, Iowa, from Florence, Arizona, this past fall. Lamas decided to come to BVU to wrestle, but he wasn’t totally aware of the changing weather patterns.

“Some friends told me it’s going to be cold, it’s going to be cold and I’m like ya I know I know whatever. I was acting tough. I was thinking I could do it whatever. But then when I got here and it started getting negative 20 with wind chill, I was like what the heck did I get myself into,” Lamas said.

While Lamas is trying to get used to the weather change, he wasn’t alone.

Another freshman out-of-state student is Exercise Science/Human Performance major Don Phillips. Phillips traveled from Las Vegas, Nevada, along with a few other students this year. His choice for coming to BVU was influenced by some friends who spoke well about the school.

While other students are trying to get comfortable in this winter season, Phillips seemed to have a different attitude towards the cold.

“I was in a mix of, I’m happy and the other one being shocked,” Phillips said.

Phillips further expressed he was not expecting the temperatures to drop as low as the negatives, however.

BVU continues to welcome students, and even faculty from all over the world. If you’re the next person to meet someone from outside the Midwest, ask them how they reacted to the cold this winter season.

