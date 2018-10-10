5 things I’ve learned in my first 5 weeks of college 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Moving into college for the very first time is pretty scary. During my first few weeks I basically had no clue what I was doing. Now that I’ve been here a while, I wanted to share five things I’ve learned in my first five weeks of college.

1. Coffee will be your best friend:

This one is self-explanatory. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been way too overdramatic about having to go to a 9 a.m. class. Coffee helps me be a less dramatic version of myself. I’m also way nicer after I’ve had my coffee, so there’s that.

2. Naps are essential:

My roommate makes fun of me for taking so many naps. I make fun of her because she is missing out! You know those 40-minute power naps you take between classes? Yeah, those are very important. I’ve learned to take full advantage of them.

3. University Seminar is important:

Going into U-Sem at the beginning of the semester, I thought I knew everything there was to know. I was wrong. In five weeks, I have learned about time management; how to take care of myself emotionally, mentally, and physically; how to handle money better; and the places I should go on campus that can help me with whatever I need.

4. You will get closer with your mom:

They weren’t kidding when they said you’d become closer with your mom after you moved to college. In high school it was, “Why is my mom calling/texting me again?!” Now I’m sure she’s thinking the same for me. There was definitely a day where I called her at least 10 times.

5. Doing laundry isn’t that bad:

I mean, besides the fact that I have to haul my laundry basket down three flights of stairs, carry it down the hall, and then do it all over again, the laundry part of it isn’t all that bad. Mostly because I shove all colors into one washer and hope for the best. The biggest thing I’ve learned about doing laundry is to plan your laundry day for any day other than Sunday, when it’s impossible to get an open washer or dryer.