30 things to do instead of looking at your phone 

We live in an era of constant phone checking. Scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, playing with filters on Snapchat, and checking Twitter are things some people do for hours on end. According to data released in 2017 by the analytics firm Flurry, the average American spends up to 5 hours a day on their phone. That’s 35 hours a week and 140 hours a month that we are wasting on our phones! Truth is, cell phones run people’s lives. We need to look up from our phones and take in the world around us. There’s so much to do and see instead of staring at your cell phone. Here are 30 things you can do instead.

Read a book Visit your grandma Clean your room Take a walk Go window shopping Go through your closet Donate clothes Take a yoga class Visit a farmer’s market Volunteer Rearrange your bedroom, office, etc. Learn to cook something you’ve never had before Paint a picture Go for a bike ride Go to the gym Make a bucket list Visit an art gallery Get a tattoo Have a spa day Go ice skating or roller skating Take a nap Go exploring Solve a sudoku/crossword Meditate Cuddle with your dog Write in a journal Play a board game Listen to music Take a bubble bath Hang out with friends/family