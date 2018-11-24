30 things to do instead of looking at your phone
November 24, 2018
We live in an era of constant phone checking. Scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, playing with filters on Snapchat, and checking Twitter are things some people do for hours on end. According to data released in 2017 by the analytics firm Flurry, the average American spends up to 5 hours a day on their phone. That’s 35 hours a week and 140 hours a month that we are wasting on our phones! Truth is, cell phones run people’s lives. We need to look up from our phones and take in the world around us. There’s so much to do and see instead of staring at your cell phone. Here are 30 things you can do instead.
- Read a book
- Visit your grandma
- Clean your room
- Take a walk
- Go window shopping
- Go through your closet
- Donate clothes
- Take a yoga class
- Visit a farmer’s market
- Volunteer
- Rearrange your bedroom, office, etc.
- Learn to cook something you’ve never had before
- Paint a picture
- Go for a bike ride
- Go to the gym
- Make a bucket list
- Visit an art gallery
- Get a tattoo
- Have a spa day
- Go ice skating or roller skating
- Take a nap
- Go exploring
- Solve a sudoku/crossword
- Meditate
- Cuddle with your dog
- Write in a journal
- Play a board game
- Listen to music
- Take a bubble bath
- Hang out with friends/family
