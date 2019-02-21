Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

*Warning: This article may contain minor soiliers*

The movie, Isn’t It Romantic, was released in the United States on Feb. 13, 2019, by Warner Bros. Pictures, followed by its release internationally on Feb. 28, 2019, by Netflix. The film made $1.8 million, and $4.4 million the next day on Valentine’s Day.

The movie, Isn’t It Romantic, was directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman, and stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra. The search for a cast began in 2016, and the overall production took about two years.

The movie begins by following the life of a New York architect named Natalie, played by Rebel Wilson. Throughout the beginning of the film, Natalie struggles to get noticed and to be taken seriously by her coworkers and clients of the company. She fears she doesn’t deserve the attention due to her appearance. Following a conversation with her assistant about the absurdity of romantic comedies, and a brief brawl with a man attempting to burglarize her, Natalie gets knocked out in a New York subway.

After Natalie wakes up in the hospital and attempts to leave and head back to her apartment, she notices people acting strange and New York looking unusually clean. As she walks back, she gets stopped by a man named Blake, played by Liam Hemsworth, who professes his instantaneous attraction to her.

As the movie progresses, Natalie discovers that she is trapped in a romantic comedy, and due to her previous explanation of her hatred for the film genre, she tries to discover a way to escape her new reality. Since everyone she encounters pays her all the attention she has ever wanted, she’s convinced that in order to escape her new romantic comedy life, someone must fall in love with her.

On Natalie’s journey throughout the movie, she discovers self-love and a true understanding of what it means to have self-worth. The life lessons she learns throughout the film leave her with a new appreciation of herself and a potential new love interest.

The overall message that the film portrays is well suited for individuals who are single on Valentine’s Day. The pressure to find a Valentine on Feb. 14 is always high, and Isn’t It Romantic is perfect for those who are in need of reassurance that its okay to be single, and to be the person who loves you on Valentine’s Day.