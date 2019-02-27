Spring Break: Do You Know How to Save? 

Let’s face it, college students glorify spring break. It’s the holy grail of breaks, the last big bang before summer. With talks of going out of state, to the coast, and even to other countries, can anyone really think about anything other than multiple dollar signs?! It’s no secret that many college students are short on cash. So how can any one of us afford to go on an oh–so–amazing trip for a week? This article will hopefully help you learn how to become a real penny–pincher so you can have one of the best weeks of your college life.

The number one way to quickly save cash is avoid eating out. If you’re on a meal plan, making the most of the money you’ve already spent by eating at BVU can help you to hold on to money you would’ve otherwise spent, keeping your wallet full. Resist the temptation to go out to eat, even if it is only a five-dollar burrito from La Juas.

Also, make a grocery list! Sounds odd, but how often have you gone to the Dollar Tree or Walmart and bought way more things than you came there to get? Buying something you think looks or tastes good quickly adds to your checkout total. By making a grocery list, you can set a budget for how much you want to spend, and then buy the things you actually need, and not want.

Another way to save money is to buy off–brand items. Hate to say it, but that coconut shampoo by Herbal Essences smells just as good as the Walmart brand coconut shampoo. Another example is water. When you go to Walmart to buy a case of water, get the Walmart brand. All water does not taste the same, but water is water. The plus side is that you pay less for essentially same product!

An alternative way to save money if you absolutely have to shop for non-food or toiletry items is to thrift shop! Goodwill is where everything is at. To some that might sound crazy, but to others this sounds like their favorite pastime. Clothes, shoes, furniture, books, they have it all. Depending on the day they also have deals on certain tag colors of their items. What’s better than getting a discount on an item that is already discounted? A few other places to check out to thrift at would be Plato’s Closet and the Salvation Army.

Another way to pinch pennies is to actually pinch or save pennies and other change. If you have spare change in your car, purse, or dorm, or if you even see a dime on the ground, pick them up and collect them. Change may not be worth much on its own, but if you collect some in a jar I am sure you will be surprised with how much ends up being there when you go to cash it in.

Lastly, a simple and easy way to save is to divide your paycheck. Split it up! Put some in checking and put at least a third of it in savings. This sounds like it should be common knowledge, but in all actuality many people, specifically students don’t split their paycheck. The easiest way to do this is to set up an automatic withdrawal from your checking account to your savings account. This is something you can do if you have your banks app or go in and have your bank do this for you. Start with ten dollars and go up from there!

Hopefully these tips will help you become a penny pincher, and in no time you’ll be all ready to pop some tags on your spring break trip!