BVU Theatre Presents: “Spamalot”

While many students are strained and stressed as finals week approaches, the BVU theatre department brings some sweet relief with their upcoming performances of Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” a new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Performances will take place April 25-27, all starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. in Schaller Chapel. The show is free for BVU faculty, staff, and students with their BVU ID. Adult tickets will be $7, and tickets for senior citizens and non-BVU students will be $5.

There are approximately 35 people involved in this production, including Dr. Merrin Guice-Gill conducting pit, Dr. Bethany Larson managing costumes/front of house, professor David Walker directing. Notable roles in the cast include Dalton Walker as King Arthur, Austin Dean as Lancelot, Justin Forkpa as Sr. Robin, Jake Mentzer as Galahad, Stacey Rosener as Bedevere, and Skylar Finch as Lady of the Lake. Romelo Salas is the House Manager.

“I am excited to be a part of a musical again,” says Finch. “I haven’t done a musical since high school, it’s been almost four years. It’s very different from straight plays. We make the show our own.”

Larson explains that there is a game that the BVU community can take part in prior to the performances. Objects that are similar to the holy grail have been placed around the Storm Lake area.

“If you’re out and about, look around, and you might find something that looks like the grail. Take a picture and post it on Facebook with #BVUholygrail, and if you come to the show, we might have a prize for you!” says Larson.

With the 2018-19 school year coming to an end, “Spamalot” provides the perfect opportunity for students to take a break from studying and support fellow classmates.

“It’s the end of the semester, and if you’re stressed out you should come to the show,” says Larson. “It’s funny, creative, and you’ll get to support your peers.”

*Update 4/24/19: Romelo Salas was added to the list of notable roles.