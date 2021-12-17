Betta+Fish+Are+the+Perfect+Pet+for+College+Students

Ever since I got a pet betta fish for my dorm earlier this semester, I’ve noticed a great deal of change. Watching my little buddy, whose name is Mustard, swim around in his tank helps me de-stress after a long day. He’s also a great listener. I rant to him daily about my classes and other problems I face during the day. Bettas even develop their own personalities so you can really connect with your pet. They can also learn tricks and play with their owners, like cats and dogs. Mustard is very energetic and swims fast around the tank which is very entertaining to look up and watch when doing my homework. His colorful body and tank brightness up my little dorm room, that can sometimes get dark and depressing. You can really personalize the fish tank to match the esthetic of your room.

College students should consider getting a pet fish for their rooms, as it’s a great de-stressor. Dr. Allan Schwartz discuss the benefits fish tanks have on reducing stress, stating:

“Owning and caring for an aquarium offers the chance to bring the calming effects of nature right into the home. Once an aquarium is established and decorated with rocks and plants, watching fish swim back is stress and anxiety reducing. The gurgling sound of the bubbles add to the therapeutic effect of looking at the tank. Also relaxing are the colors of both the fish and background inside the tank. Studies show that it can reduce blood pressure and emotional agitation.”

Getting a pet fish is relatively cheap, as the biggest cost is purchasing the tank, ranging in price based on how big you want it. The price of a three-gallon tank is around $30. The actual price of the fish can start around $4 and decorations range in price. Food for the fish is also just a few dollars and lasts a very long time. In total, you will probably spend less than $50. Fish are very low maintenance pets and the only care the fish needs is a clean tank, lighting, and food. One thing to keep in mind when thinking about getting a fish, is going away for breaks and weekends. You’ll have to figure out who can feed your little buddy while you’re gone or take him with you.

Everyone misses their pets back home and since most pets aren’t dorm room friendly, a pet fish is a great compromise. The biggest pros to having a pet fish for your dorm room, is it’s a reasonable price, great stress reliever, low maintenance, and provides companionship, which is why betta fish are a great pet for college kids. Although, before purchasing a pet you should always go through the pros and cons, as you don’t want to purchase the animal and then not take adequate care of it. Personally, I love my little fishy friend and I believe it’s a great compromise for anyone homesick and missing their pets back home.