The+Truth+About+the+Wiccan+Faith

Witchcraft is not inherently evil.

Every time I go to my grandma’s house, the smell of incense and herbal tea is strong. A pentagram tapestry drapes the living room wall as the cats snuggle on the couch together. The overall feeling is a peaceful and kind one.

My grandma is not the only Witch in the family — so is my aunt. They have been practicing the Wiccan faith for years.

You may be wondering what Wicca even is. Well, one must understand that Wicca is not an organized religion and there is no single sacred text that all Wiccans follow. Instead, Wicca is a decentralized set of spiritual beliefs and practices that have several core elements in common.

Some people who practice Wicca are a part of covens, but many practice by themselves. Some have Gods they worship, while others do not.

Within my experience and research, the Wiccan faith is based a lot around the Earth itself, and karma is a strong ground rule for performing spells. I remember even my grandma telling me how a spell can backfire on you if your intentions are bad. What goes around comes around.

The main thing I have realized over time about Wicca is that it is meant to empower oneself. I even have a friend who practices Witchcraft which helps her connect with her Christianity more. Some may see the path she is taking as destructive, but we all have our own ways to connect to ourselves and our God(s) spiritually.

Many people have seemed to deem Witchcraft as only evil. A part of me sees this as sad. Many of the practices that Wiccans have picked up are from old traditions that happened before Christianity, such as Paganism. The book Wicca for Beginners: A Guide to Wiccan Beliefs, Rituals, Magic and Witchcraft by Lisa Chamberlain states that even though Wicca is based on older traditions, it was founded in 20th-century England.

Here I would like to say Wicca itself has no connections to Satanism and that even though it is a part of the occult concept, Satanism, depending on how you see it, it is a Christian worldview/an Atheistic organization.

Wicca does not spread evil necessarily. You can perform a curse or a dark spell — though it is heavily discouraged in the community — and it is assumed that the karma of it all will bite back harder at the castor. What is encouraged is spells that bring good to one’s life and others. Another point of the faith is to bring back to the Earth itself.

Wicca might be involved in Witchcraft, but it does not mean Witchcraft is involved with Wicca. Earlier in this passage, I mentioned a friend that practices Witchcraft and involves it with her Christian faith, but she is not part of the Wiccan faith. Through Witchcraft, she brings herself closer to the Lord and it helps her spiritually.

So, Witchcraft itself is not inherently a Wiccan phenomenon. Even then, what people consider to be Witchcraft could be a Pagan practice separate from Wicca.

Wicca is still an evolving path. Those who practice it understand that it will probably forever be that way. Those who do practice the Wiccan faith know that it involves a lot of studying, reading and practice. Wicca is sometimes a tedious path, like any other faith.

If you are willing to learn more about Wicca, I would recommend Lisa Chamberlain’s series of books on witchy ways known as The Mystic Library. You can also learn from other people’s journeys within the Wiccan faith on the YouTube channel The Green Witch.