American Culture: United and Divided by Religion

Students and faculty share their reactions to a protest near the “victory bell” on Oct. 20, at Buena Vista University. A collective group who, in advocating for equality, decided to counterprotest against a white, evangelical, male protestor who traveled to BVU’s campus in hopes of enlightening students. The following week, religious tension occurred on various media platforms regarding the demonstration. With anonymity being a factor, this piece also highlights the apparent harassment towards Samantha Johnson, a junior, in response to a multimedia piece The Tack published on Oct. 29, titled “A Bond Over Free Speech.”