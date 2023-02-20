Yik Yak: The Wild West of Social Media
February 20, 2023
Yik Yak is an infamous app that allows for anonymous posting. BVU faculty and students share their opinions on the app in this audio story. Click here to listen.
February 20, 2023
Yik Yak is an infamous app that allows for anonymous posting. BVU faculty and students share their opinions on the app in this audio story. Click here to listen.
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a Freshman from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part...