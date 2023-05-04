A Cause for Celebration?

The first thing I did this morning was check my social media. I think that many of us can admit to doing this. Well, at least I can. I have no good reason to check it so urgently; everything, I’m sure, could wait to be seen by me later. After all, if anyone really wanted to reach me, they would’ve given me a call. Of course, nobody ever does. But this is all beside the point.

This particular morning, May 4, I was bombarded with posts regarding “Star Wars Day,” a day dedicated to the Star Wars film franchise and all of its seemingly endless offshoots. Why was this day chosen to be Star Wars Day? The sole reason is that the date of May 4 is reminiscent of the Jedi catchphrase, “May the force be with you.” That is if that Jedi happened to have a speech impediment. Is there not a more fitting day to celebrate Star Wars than one chosen because of a silly play on words? A New Hope was released on May 25, 1977. Why not make May 25 Star Wars Day? Then again, what do I know? I’m not much of a Star Wars fan anyway.

This is not the only holiday today, though. Far from it. Today is National Renewal Day. You know, nothing quite gives me a sense of renewal like school finals week. Maybe this is my chance to renew my newspaper subscription. Who am I kidding? The only subscription I renew is for Amazon Prime. I would renew my driver’s license, but it tells me that I must wait until 2028. Actually, the intent of this holiday is to promote mental and physical well-being, and it takes place on this date to coincide with the beginning of spring. If you ask me, I’m pretty sure this holiday is six weeks too late.

Today is also National Orange Juice Day. This holiday is sponsored by, wouldn’t you believe it, the Florida Department of Citrus. Today, we are encouraged to pour ourselves a tall glass of orange juice and, if desired, another one. I’m not much of a fan of orange juice myself; I much prefer apple juice. I hope the Florida Department of Citrus will understand. If you’re not in the mood for orange juice, perhaps you’d be in the mood for candied orange peels, because May 4 is also National Candied Orange Peel Day. Observant readers may begin to see a pattern here.

Now, this may make me sound as though I don’t much care for holidays. The truth is that I do enjoy some holidays. I’ve celebrated Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, the Fourth of July, Veterans Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Year’s Day, and even Halloween; I just don’t like to celebrate every day. That way, the days when I do celebrate are much more special.