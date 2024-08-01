While most students have been away for the summer BVU has been busy. When Beavers return to campus this fall, they will notice some big changes. Smith Hall was torn down, the mailroom received a modern update, and the coffee shop has a new home.
BVU builds with new renovations around campus
August 1, 2024
