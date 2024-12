What song is the Christmas national anthem?

All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

Last Christmas by Wham

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams

White Christmas by Bing Crosby

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas by Gayla Peevey

You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch by Thurl Ravenscroft

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy's

