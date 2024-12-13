This photo documentary takes a look at transit and biking in Storm Lake, Iowa and what it really means to the community to have bike trails as well as what it takes to get those trails.
Categories:
Cycling on empty: Storm Lake’s biking reality
Lauren McCoy, Dee Merriman, and Aydan Guenther • December 13, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories!
Dee Merriman, Editorial Board Chair
Hi, my name is Dee Merriman and my pronouns are they/them. I’m a sophomore from Brookings, South Dakota, and I’m double majoring in psychology and digital media. As well as The Tack, I’m involved in the BVU band and the Alliance group. I can’t wait to see what stories I get to share with you this year!