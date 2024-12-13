The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Tack Online
The Tack Online
Cycling on empty: Storm Lake’s biking reality

Lauren McCoy, Dee Merriman, and Aydan GuentherDecember 13, 2024

This photo documentary takes a look at transit and biking in Storm Lake, Iowa and what it really means to the community to have bike trails as well as what it takes to get those trails.

About the Contributors
Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 
Dee Merriman
Dee Merriman, Editorial Board Chair
Hi, my name is Dee Merriman and my pronouns are they/them. I’m a sophomore from Brookings, South Dakota, and I’m double majoring in psychology and digital media. As well as The Tack, I’m involved in the BVU band and the Alliance group. I can’t wait to see what stories I get to share with you this year!