New apartments enter final stages

A new chapter is beginning at Buena Vista University with the apartment building opening this spring. The apartments aim to offer students another convenient living experience with new amenities far different from earlier suites and dormitories.

The newly built apartments have more fleshed-out amenities compared to the older resident halls, providing a new living experience for students. Featuring more space for both private and community gatherings, these upgrades aim to heighten the BVU experience while helping to prepare students for the next stage in their lives.

“I think that’ll help with so many things…I think it’ll help with students having a more enjoyable experience on campus,” said John Salazar, Associate Dean of Student Success and Residence Life.

The new apartment building is found next to the suites at the northwest corner of campus facing 4th Street. The intention is to reopen the previously closed-off parking near the new building after construction is complete to allow easier access for students.

“A couple spots behind the apartments are going to be specifically meant for 15 minute parking, which I think will help also for some of our students that want to come in, drop off their groceries or something, and then, you know, go re-park or something like that,” said Salazar.

The apartments are expected to have new, up-to-date amenities. Some features include open and private social lounges, a large area with televisions, and a unique game on each floor, ranging from a foosball table to a pool table and more.

Suzette Radke, Vice President for Finance and Administration, added there will be new security used for residents in the building, “We’re going to have card readers for the doors and the outside door, but inside bedrooms will be keys,” added Radke.

The apartments will also house the second largest fitness center on campus and have free laundry facilities found on each floor to make it more convenient for every single floor.

Each apartment layout is equipped with two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, a shared living space, and a kitchenette. The kitchenette included is closer to a full-size kitchen with a stovetop, refrigerator, freezer unit, sink, and a dining room table.

“The idea is students are meant to be able to cook food there inside of each and every apartment,” said Salazar.

Another selling point for the apartments is the year-round climate-controlled cooling and heating that will be provided.

Students will also be provided with first-time apartment living aid. “We’re also working on a book…‘How do you clean your stove? How do you clean your refrigerator? What should you not wash down the sink?’ and [guidance] like that to kind of help the students. Because some people have never had to do that,” said Radke.

The price points for the apartments can change based on whether students choose the two-person or four-person apartment. There will also be a new meal plan for those living in the apartment. The new meal plan will include seven meals a week and 50 beaver bucks.

“The only requirement [to live in the apartments] is you must be an upperclassman. However, we do have a stipulation in place that on the fourth floor and the fourth floor alone, you must be a senior. We want to make sure that is something we’re building into the culture here at BVU. From the beginning seniors get a little bit more of a preference,” said Salazar.

The idea, Salazar explained, gives everyone an opportunity to live in the apartments while giving seniors that last dash of comfort for their last year.

Salazar added, “I want people to be excited about this because this is an ongoing process. This is the new moving forward, we’re doing something new here at BVU, so we are not done yet.”

BVU has released housing options and information with further details for students to consider their options for the fall 2025-26 semester. With that students patiently wait to move in and experience all the new features the apartments have to offer.