“So… what are you doing after graduation?”

If you’re a college senior, you’ve likely been asked this question repeatedly, by family, professors, and even your own inner voice. While often well-intentioned, this question can add to the stress of an already challenging time.

The expectation to seamlessly transition from college to a full-time job or graduate school is common. However, the reality is a lot more complex than you think. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers plan to hire 14.7% more new college graduates from the class of 2023 than they did from the class of 2022. Yet, this increase doesn’t guarantee immediate employment for all graduates.

Adding to this challenge is the current mental health landscape. The American Psychological Association reports that during the 2020–2021 school year, more than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem. This highlights the emotional toll that the transition out of college can take, especially when coupled with societal pressures.

At Buena Vista University, resources from the Career and Personal Development Center like salary negotiations, mock interviews, and résumé workshops help prepare students for their future career. As these tools are useful, they can also add to the pressure to have everything planned out. This pressure can be even harder for first-generation students who may not have as much family guidance or support during this transition.

It’s also important to remember that your first job may not be your dream job. Many graduates end up in roles unrelated to their degree, and studies show they often stay in these jobs for five or more years, making it harder to break into their chosen field. The key is to focus on gaining experience early, even if it’s not exactly what you envisioned.

Graduates also face tough competition in the job market, especially after graduation. Even with strong qualifications, standing out can be difficult. According to Indeed, starting your job search early, even if you don’t meet every requirement, it helps show initiative, which is something employers really value.

If you’re unsure about what’s next, know that’s okay. Taking time for internships, part-time work, or travel can help you find direction. Don’t forget to prioritize your mental health during this transition too.

To all the seniors feeling the pressure, it’s important to remember your journey is your own. Embrace the uncertainty, trust the process, and know that success isn’t about having everything figured out right away. Sometimes, it’s the detours that make the journey worthwhile.