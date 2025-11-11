They were there

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the First World War came to an end. One year later marked the first observance of what would eventually become Veterans Day. From 1919 to 1953, the holiday was known as Armistice Day.

Dr. Bill Feis, military historian and professor of history at Buena Vista University, explained how Armistice Day began.

“Denoting the armistice.. the cease-fire was basically put into effect, but it was a commemoration of the American dead, something that we had not had since Memorial Day with the Civil War,” Feis said. “And so, this became that commemoration for… World War I.”

Feis said the holiday gradually evolved into Veterans Day.

“With more and more veterans, especially after World War Two… there was just a need to honor those and it was, it was part political, you know, to honor veterans, but also it was just a way to set aside a day. We set aside a day for presidents..This would be just specifically for veterans,” he said. “It eventually morphs into Veterans Day, which is honoring all veterans who lived and died, preserving Memorial Day for those who died in the service of the country.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 15.8 million veterans in 2023. Another Census Bureau article notes that since the American Revolution, more than 41 million men and women have served the country.

However, the number of older veterans continues to decline. In 2000, there were 5.7 million World War II veterans. By 2020, there were fewer than 500,000. According to a CNN article from December 2024, only 16 survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor were still alive at that time. Since then, four have passed away: the last survivor of the USS Arizona, Lou Conter; the oldest known survivor, Vaughn P. Drake Jr.; Jessie A. Mahaffey; and Ken Stevens.

Feis spoke about the importance of remembering all who have served.

“They went off to war to defend us in many, many different ways, in many different wars, in many different places,” he said. “And to remember that … is important… it reminds us that the society we have and our belief in our ideals… they’re are worth defending.”

He noted that most Americans never serve in uniform. “The men and women who do make this all possible … they dedicate their lives to it, because not only in the fighting, but also the fact they dedicate their lives to it.” through their commitment.”

Feis also encouraged students to honor veterans in personal and local ways.

“Pay attention to Buena Vista College veterans and university veterans to honor them for their sacrifices,” he said. “We have the rock with the Lindsey Nepple rock … about the two Medal of Honor awardees, and then at Victory Edson Hall … we have the plaque that’s dedicated the building to veterans.”

Feis added: “We can think about it in a larger context, you know, with the big ceremonies for Veterans Day. But… local is much better, especially for BV students, to honor all veterans… those who came to BV and were veterans, whether it was in World War I, World War II, every war after, or veterans who just served and not in wars that went to school here, and I think that’s important because it personalizes it, because we’re here as a campus, in large part because they did what they did.”

In 1915, John McCrae, a Canadian physician who fought during World War I, wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields.” It has become closely associated with Veterans Day and similar observances around the world.

In Flanders Fields

By John McCrae

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

Ernest Hemingway once said, “Every man has two deaths, when he is buried in the ground and the last time someone says his name. In some ways men can be immortal.”

This Veterans Day, let us remember all our veterans — those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those still with us. Speak their names. Learn their stories. Let them become immortal.