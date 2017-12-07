DIY Holiday Gifts

Filed under Arts & Life

Here come the holidays, which means doing all sorts of fun activities, such as decorating the tree, listening to Christmas music, and wrapping presents. But wait – wrapping the presents means you have to have the presents first. Where to start in finding that perfect gift seems to always be the question. This year, why not test out a new tactic that might even save you some money – try some do-it-yourself gifts that will mean a whole lot more coming from the heart than anything store bought!

There are millions of creative do-it-yourself holiday gift ideas to consider, so I have compiled a few unique ideas for you to try yourself!

For the coffee lover: Get a cute basket or crate and arrange the K-Cups inside! Place some mugs, add a package of coffee beans or two, and add a cute homemade note or a little printout with a coffee quote on it, and you are all set. This idea allows for so many additions to personalize it that it is perfect for anyone who loves their coffee.

For the baker: Get a whisk, tie some ribbon around it, and place a bunch of Hershey’s kisses inside. Add a gift tag with the quote, “We whisk you a Merry KISSmas!” This adorable idea does not limit you to just the baker – it can be the quintessential present for that person you just don’t know what to get.

For the ice cream addict: Grab a pretty box. Then, get ice cream cones or little bowls, and some toppings: hot fudge, caramel, sprinkles, marshmallows, M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, and anything else you can think of. A pretty little spoon is the last addition you’ll need, then arrange it altogether in the box, and add a little note that says, “Just add ice cream.”

For the one who just can’t get warm: Hot chocolate on a stick. Yes, you read that right. The end product is a block of chocolate with a straw stuck into it with different flavors incorporated, such as candy cane shavings or marshmallows. Put one into warm milk, and there you have it – the best hot chocolate you’ll ever have. You can find the recipe here.

Another hot cocoa DIY idea is to buy a clear ornament and put hot cocoa mix inside with the additions of peppermint shavings and marshmallows as garnishing. Hang these on the tree in the morning with names on a tag, and it will be a sweet surprise for Christmas morning.

For the cookie monster: Lump of coal Rice Krispie treats. You’ll need marshmallows, butter, rice cereal, crushed Oreos, and black food coloring. These are a perfect stocking stuffer, or a sweet gift for someone who you may joke “deserves a lump of coal for Christmas.” You can find this recipe right here.

All of these ideas are simple, inexpensive ways to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter. They will especially mean something because you took your time to think of something special for someone special. Hope this gives you some inspiration for unique gifts this year with a personalized touch.