Spring Break: Are You Ready? 

“Spring break is a time to relax and well, take a break from school. It’s where we can catch our breath and blow off some steam from midterms,” says Faith Aeilts, an OSU freshman.

I think it is safe to say the majority of college students around the U.S. and here at Buena Vista University (BVU) are excitedly anticipating spring break, myself included. Some students are going on road trips, some are flying to the beaches, and others are even traveling out of the country.

“Over spring break I’m going to Ireland with my moms,” says freshman Tillie Heithoff. “I’m really excited to see how their culture differs from America and [to] explore a new country.”

When thinking and talking about spring break, my mind jumps to travel expenses, flights, who you’re traveling with, and packing. Others prepping for spring break are thinking about the same things as myself, but some are also thinking about if they are ready. One popular topic associated with spring break is the “spring break bod”: how ready are you to wear that swimsuit? Some students work out for months in preparation, many go on diets, others rush to do the three-week workouts that claim to make you beach-ready, and some try a juice cleanse. Is this spring break “bod” fad really that important? What do college students think? I asked some BVU students and some students from other schools to get a valid overall opinion. The responses were interesting.

“I think as long as you’re happy in your own skin and body, that’s all that matters,” said freshman Charisma Mendez.

“I think it’s importance varies based on the individual,” says Rohan Brahmarouthu, an Iowa State University freshman. “Personally, I don’t really care how I look as long as I’m happy with my image and that could be different with other people. I think you will always make great memories over spring break because it’s more about the place you’re in and the people you’re with, and at the end of the day, the way your body looks will not be one of the things stuck in your memory from your trip.”

Aeilts adds that, “I’ve been trying to get a spring break bod for years, but I don’t think it’s too important if you’re confident in yourself, because anyone or anybody can go to the beach.”

“I think it is highly dependent on where you’re going,” says University of Nebraska, Lincoln freshman Sam Galligan. “For example, if you’re going to a party scene somewhere warm like South Padre, you wanna look your best. But if you’re just going home and chilling on the couch, you might as well get that couch potato bod ready now as well!”

“Getting in shape for spring break is not that important to me. I think it’s more important to exercise or diet for a healthy lifestyle than it is to get a particular body type. My friends and I are much more concerned about where we’re going for break,” says Jacob Bedia, a Stanford sophomore.

“While I’d love to say that I don’t care how I look on spring break, I know that part of me wants to look my best,” says Julie Sisler, a Western Kentucky University junior. “But I definitely don’t start working out more or anything as spring break approaches, I honestly just go ‘aw I wish I had a better spring break bod’ and then I get over it. I’m more just focusing on where I’m going and how much relaxation I can shove into one week.”

Lastly, Bellarmine University sophomore Emily Bird shared that, “If I’m going somewhere for spring break, I will focus on getting in better shape by eating better and exercising, but if I’m not going anywhere I’m not as focused on it.”

I appreciate the different cultures and views provided by all of these students. What I found was that many students are more concerned with where they are going than how they are looking. What I took away from these interviews is that the opinions of many students from across our country have their own morals and mindsets. Everyone is unique and only you can decide if you’re ready for this upcoming time off. Spring break is just around the corner and it is safe to say many students are mostly ready.