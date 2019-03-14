5 Creative Protein Recipes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I like my sweets, but I don’t want to gain a whole bunch of weight from eating all the desserts that I love. So, what’s my solution to this? Protein powder.

Okay, not just protein powder. It’s what I can make with it! There are millions—and I really mean millions—of recipes you can find through Google, Pinterest, and throughout the internet that show how you can make protein powder desserts. Here are five I’ve found I thought you readers might like. One has just three ingredients you have easy access to!

Chocolate Cake Protein Donut Holes

photo and recipe from:

https://masonfit.com/protein-donut-holes/

A regular donut hole can be loaded with calories, sugar, artificial additives, and unhealthy fats; worse, you can never eat just one. So, why not make some cake protein donut holes instead which taste phenomenal and are good for you?

Ingredients:

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

2 Tbsp unsweetened dark cocoa

2 1/2 tbsp sugar free, fat free chocolate pudding mix

1 Tbsp stevia/your sweetener preference

1/2 cup fat free Greek yogurt (vanilla flavor)

1 egg

For “sugar coating” – 2 Tbsp of St evia/your sweetener

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper. Get a bowl and mix all of your dry ingredients together. Then, grab the Greek yogurt and egg. Fold into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula (or whatever tool you have available). When the dough is mixed thoroughly, start making balls of dough until you have eight total. Use your hands to roll these so they are smooth and place them evenly on the baking sheet. When the oven is ready, bake these for eight to ten minutes or until they are fully cooked. You can test this with a toothpick, if it comes out of the protein ball without any residue, they are ready! Let cool and roll each ball in your “sugar coating” of sweetener. Enjoy your only 58 calorie protein donut holes!

Three–Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Cookies

photo and recipe from:

http://blog.feelgreatin8.com/3-ingredient-peanut-butter-banana-cookies/

Who can resist a delicious peanut butter cookie? I can’t seem to stop myself from eating these if I have one. So, I found this just three ingredient healthier option to satisfy my sweet tooth!

Ingredients:

2 mashed ripe bananas

1 cup oats

2 Tbsp P b 2 ( This is powdered peanut butter , and can be found at Walmart an d Hy-Vee)

Now, I know this is a protein powder themed article, but if you want to, you can use regular peanut butter in place of the Pb2! You also can add your own mix-ins like chocolate chips, walnuts, cinnamon, coconut, or whatever you choose!

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease your cookie sheet. Combine bananas, oats, and Pb2 in a bowl. Bananas tend to differ in size per bunch, so the amount of oats you have to add may vary. Make sure the texture is that of a wet cookie dough. If you have additional mix-ins, add those as well. 1/4 cup of mix-ins works for this dough. Scoop dough onto cookie sheet. This recipe should make about 12 cookies. Bake for 15 minutes and enjoy! If you have leftovers, keep these in the refrigerator or your freezer.

One Minute Microwave Chocolate Brownie

photo and recipe from:

https://thebigmansworld.com/healthy-1-minute-low-carb-brownie/

Brownies are SO yummy. Their chocolatey, ooey-gooey goodness is almost irresistible. But these tempting treats are full of sugar and can be almost 400 calories per brownie! Here’s a healthier option for when that brownie craving comes.

Ingredients:

1 scoop protein powder

1 Tbsp coconut flour

2 Tbsp sweetener of choice (optional)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1-2 Tbsp dark cocoa powder (depending on how much chocolate you want)

1 egg

1/4 cup milk of choice (I enjoy Almond milk)

chocolate chips/peanut butter chi ps (optional)

Instructions:

Grease a bowl or mug (or spray with Pam). Mix together protein powder, coconut flour, baking powder, sweetener, and cocoa powder in separate bowl. Combine the egg and milk in a different bowl and pour into dry mixture. Whisk these together until mixed thoroughly. Microwave for one minute, and your protein brownie is ready for you to eat (add a scoop of Halo top protein ice cream for extra deliciousness).

Frozen Chocolate Pb2 and Banana Goodness

photo and recipe from:

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/542965298824154994/

Love frozen snacks? Instead of reaching for that ice cream sandwich or fudgesicle, you can reach for this and feel good about it. It’s super easy to make, with only two ingredients. Again, if you don’t want to go buy Pb2 and already have peanut butter, feel free to substitute!

Ingredients:

1 banana

2-4 Tbsp Pb2 (or peanut butter)

wax paper

Instructions:

Mix 2 Tbsp of Pb2 with 1 Tbsp water, or 4 Tbsp with 2 Tbsp of water. Slice up a banana and spread the slices evenly over wax paper. Drizzle the Pb2 evenly over the slices and place another sheet of wax paper on top. Stick in freezer, then when frozen, eat!

No Bake Protein Cookies

photo and recipe from:

http://katemovingforward.com/2015/09/16/no-bake-protein-cookies/

No bakes are one of my favorite treats. Here’s the protein powder version of this classic cookie!

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup butter or coconut oil

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 cup quick oats

2 scoops chocolate protein powder

dash of salt

1 tsp vanilla

wax paper o r som ething to cool on

Instructions:

Melt the peanut butter, honey, butter and cocoa powder in a pan over low heat and stir until thoroughly combined. Make sure this doesn’t burn. Add oats, protein powder, salt and vanilla. Again, mix thoroughly. Spoon onto wax paper and let cool. Put into fridge or freezer, and you’ll have the classic no bake in protein form!