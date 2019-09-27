Fresh Fridays at BVU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Music is universal. The best part about this is the fact all walks of life can have one thing that brings us together. BVU’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) hosts a multitude of events throughout the year on campus. These events bring the BV community together, no matter how different each of us are. These events are well known on campus because of the number of students who enjoy them.

“Music can connect a multitude of people from a variety of backgrounds. If we can find what we have in common, it opens up the door for us to appreciate/embrace our differences. Beavers Build . . . and We Build Community,” said Ebony King, Senior Director for BVU’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

What are Fresh Fridays? Created by King herself, Fresh Fridays are a weekly event that brings students together through music. Every week, a new genre of music is played at the event, which brings a variety of people together. This is a chance to step outside of your comfort zone and meet new people while listening to new music. The first Fresh Friday was on Aug. 30, and featured a t-shirt giveaway to welcome students to the new year. Between BVU’s welcome week and even last Friday, events so far have had wonderful turnouts!

“The events put on are great!” Brandon Foster, sophomore said. “Fresh Fridays are a lot of fun. It was very laid back and open to all, which was a nice feeling.”

Genres such as R&B, Seventies Soul, and Modern Rap have all been played at Fresh Fridays so far. Students can visit the Center for Diversity and Inclusion to sign up for which Friday they would like to have their favorite genre played. All genres are welcome!

“Students can stop by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and sign up for a particular Friday and select their music genre at the student worker desk,” King added.

A typical Fresh Friday consists of jamming to music, meeting new people, playing games, and occasionally, food. The next event takes today, Friday September 27th, at 3pm. It will feature The Blues. Future events will take place every Friday for the rest of the year.

“We hope students come out and share as we explore music & community,” King concluded.