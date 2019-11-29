Movie Review: Last Christmas

**WARNING: Spoilers Ahead**

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ romcom? The cheesy, smile worthy genre of movies makes many of us sigh in blissful content. If you are completely into Hallmark movies and enjoy self-indulging in classic, predictable love stories, Last Christmas may just be the movie for you!

Released on Nov. 8th, this Christmas romcom made its viewers catch the holiday feels a month in advance! The first showings had the theater filled with fans who have awaited this movie since the trailer came out. Many fans enticed due to the female role, Emilia Clarke, who is famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit TV show Game of Thrones. What enticed myself about this romcom was the fact Clark has starred in another, Me Before You, making me curious to see how this one would play out.

I was disappointed with this movie. The trailers and commercials for the film were vague and gave us a sneak peak at a glitzy love story. This, of course, lured the audience into anticipating more than what unfolded on screen.

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie takes place in London and centers around a quirky young woman named Kate (Clarke), who has many series of unfortunate events take place in her life. Her distant connection with her family, needing a heart transplant, and never emotionally recovering, failing at her job, as well as having a one night stand with a man she met at a bar, only to end up being kicked out of his house by his wife the next morning. Kate is struggling big time and works as an elf at a year round Christmas shop.

At work one day, she meets Tom (Henry Golding), and while she finds him quite charming, the moment is ruined when a bird drops one on her face. Throughout the film, Kate and Tom get to know one another while Kate tries to find a purpose for herself. The whirlwind romance helps Kate grow into the woman she always wanted to be, and Tom is able to break down her barriers and help her heal from her past illness. She mends things with her family, becomes more responsible at work, and rediscovers her passion for singing.

All seems to be going well until Kate and Tom get into an argument. After, Kate goes to his apartment to mend things, yet she finds a realtor putting the place on the market. Kate assumes Tom has decided to sell the place, but the realtor informs her the owner has been dead for months. The next scene in the film is of Tom being hit by a truck, and passing. Being he was a donor, his heart was transplanted to Kate when she was deathly ill. In other words, last Christmas, Tom gave Kate his heart. Being overcome with emotion, Kate is visited by Tom’s ghost to be reassured and gain closure. The film ends with Kate putting on a Christmas show with the help of the patrons of the homeless shelter. They all preform “Last Christmas.”

I mean, we all saw it coming with the title of the movie. It may have been a tear jerker for others, but for myself this ending was not unseen. While I am a fan of romcoms, and I enjoy sappy endings, this one was a little too predictable for my liking. However, if you are in the mood for a feel good movie to get you in the sprits of the holiday season, Last Christmas is still in theaters, and waiting for you.