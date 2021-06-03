Buenafication Day 2021
June 3, 2021
Buenafication Day is an annual Buena Vista University tradition, where students remove a day of classes to provide community service. Click here to learn more about BV’s 2021 Buenafication Day!
June 3, 2021
Buenafication Day is an annual Buena Vista University tradition, where students remove a day of classes to provide community service. Click here to learn more about BV’s 2021 Buenafication Day!
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.